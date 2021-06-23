將於3秒後播放下一段影片
取消 立即播放
直播經已結束 節目重温將稍後更新
直播即將開始 請稍等片刻
×
直播中
【iM Cafe】科網趁機追落後 物管搶先炒盈喜

#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

 

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+ 


#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

iM Cafe
今日 17:34
56:31
【iM Cafe】時代天使炒到癲 觀望議息等爆邊？
iM Cafe
17:28 2021/06/16
【iM Cafe】時代天使炒到癲 觀望議息等爆邊？
43:39
【iM Cafe】本地股炒業績 中資股炒通脹
iM Cafe
17:30 2021/06/09
【iM Cafe】本地股炒業績 中資股炒通脹
43:58
【iM Cafe】落注濠賭股迎復甦 人仔升值概念股逐個捉
iM Cafe
17:32 2021/06/03
【iM Cafe】落注濠賭股迎復甦 人仔升值概念股逐個捉
42:18
【iM Cafe】港股靜英英 望穿北水等突破
iM Cafe
17:30 2021/06/02
【iM Cafe】港股靜英英 望穿北水等突破
46:05
【iM Cafe】六絕月部署 發掘配股潮贏家
iM Cafe
16:54 2021/05/26
【iM Cafe】六絕月部署 發掘配股潮贏家
55:24
【iM Cafe】恒指反彈乏力 空倉天下無敵？
iM Cafe
17:15 2021/05/12
【iM Cafe】恒指反彈乏力 空倉天下無敵？
63:42
【iM Cafe】美國加息虛驚一場？ 北水回歸入貨部署
iM Cafe
17:25 2021/05/05
【iM Cafe】美國加息虛驚一場？ 北水回歸入貨部署
20:23
【iM Cafe】新舊經濟股齊遇劫 要為五窮做準備？
iM Cafe
15:45 2021/04/30
【iM Cafe】新舊經濟股齊遇劫 要為五窮做準備？
19:31
【iM Cafe】傳被罰款冇有怕 騰訊準備向上爬
iM Cafe
15:45 2021/04/29
【iM Cafe】傳被罰款冇有怕 騰訊準備向上爬
19:53
【iM Cafe】北水暫停 大市頭痕 績優醒神
iM Cafe
15:50 2021/04/28
【iM Cafe】北水暫停 大市頭痕 績優醒神
16:30
【iM Cafe】滙豐業績雖省鏡 恒指破關仍要等
iM Cafe
15:45 2021/04/27
【iM Cafe】滙豐業績雖省鏡 恒指破關仍要等
18:19
【iM Cafe】拜登加稅谷錢出走 恒指突破靠美水？
iM Cafe
15:45 2021/04/23
【iM Cafe】拜登加稅谷錢出走 恒指突破靠美水？
21:01
【iM Cafe】配股潮持續 績優股跑出
iM Cafe
15:45 2021/04/22
【iM Cafe】配股潮持續 績優股跑出
16:10
【iM Cafe】抽水未了 疫情再起 淡友發難了？
iM Cafe
16:00 2021/04/21
【iM Cafe】抽水未了 疫情再起 淡友發難了？
16:20
【iM Cafe】 五一黃金周至 濠賭旅遊股起步
iM Cafe
16:00 2021/04/20
【iM Cafe】 五一黃金周至 濠賭旅遊股起步
26:45
【iM Cafe】港股企穩二萬九 有貨係手走唔走?
iM Cafe
17:00 2021/04/19
【iM Cafe】港股企穩二萬九 有貨係手走唔走?
20:40
【iM Cafe】美債息跳落1個月低位 港股只係彈一彈？
iM Cafe
17:00 2021/04/16
【iM Cafe】美債息跳落1個月低位 港股只係彈一彈？
26:30
【iM cafe】通關在望 10隻仍有上升空間的本地股
iM Cafe
17:00 2021/04/15
【iM cafe】通關在望 10隻仍有上升空間的本地股
17:42
【iM Cafe】政策恐慌降溫 淡友失暈
iM Cafe
17:00 2021/04/14
【iM Cafe】政策恐慌降溫 淡友失暈
30:12
【iM Cafe】第二季炒股不炒市 本地概念股翻身
iM Cafe
17:00 2021/04/13
【iM Cafe】第二季炒股不炒市 本地概念股翻身