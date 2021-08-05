將於3秒後播放下一段影片
【示範單位】Wetland Seasons Bay第1期華麗3房示範單位曝光

天水圍Wetland Seasons Bay示範單位以第1期5A座8樓A9室，實用面積507平方呎，3房間隔，地產台帶大家睇下設計師如何將Wetland Seasons Bay示範單位大改動！

更多Wetland Seasons Bay示範單位照片： https://ps.hket.com/article/3024912

示範單位
今日 17:28
播放中
3:32
示範單位
今日 17:28
2:31
【示範單位】青衣薈藍開放式示範單位登場 樓底高起閣樓
示範單位
17:30 2021/08/04
1:25
【示範單位】HOLLYWOOD HILL示範單位曝光！400呎1房 套廁仲有浴缸
示範單位
18:12 2021/07/28
3:10
【示範單位】屯門畔海洋房3348呎現樓裝修示範洋房 層次主題設計美學
示範單位
19:23 2021/07/27
1:48
【示範單位】芳菲示範單位連裝修賣 414呎1房有幾特別？
示範單位
17:38 2021/07/20
1:41
【示範單位】維港滙II三房790呎示範單位有幾豪？
示範單位
18:50 2021/07/14
1:15
【示範單位】屯門上嵐示範單位曝光 290呎1房全屋苑面積最大
示範單位
17:32 2021/07/14
1:54
【示範單位】畢架‧金峰3房雙套示範單位 1334呎單位有咩賣點？
示範單位
17:49 2021/07/13
2:08
【示範單位】恆大‧珺瓏灣第1期現樓示範單位登場！3房望開揚遠海景
示範單位
17:30 2021/07/12
1:29
【示範單位】沙田版天鑄瓏珀山 1043呎3房示範單位有幾豪？
示範單位
09:00 2021/07/04
1:12
【示範單位】啟德維港1號 1房戶間隔實用 睡房仲附設衣櫃
示範單位
09:00 2021/06/27
2:32
【示範單位】啟德維港1號3房示範單位 打通儲物房做開放式廚房 空間更闊落
示範單位
11:05 2021/06/25
2:38
【示範單位】維港1號2房示範單位 典雅自然風設計
示範單位
19:26 2021/06/23
1:22
【示範單位】本木2房望到ICC景觀 頂層示範單位有幾正？
示範單位
09:00 2021/06/20
2:24
【示範單位】渣甸山皇第2849呎複式戶 設計典雅高貴
示範單位
20:36 2021/06/17
1:10
【示範單位】VAU Residence一房連套房預設嵌入式衣櫃
示範單位
09:00 2021/06/13
1:10
【示範單位】VAU Residence開放式210呎示範單位有幾特別？
示範單位
12:00 2021/06/10
1:24
【示範單位】何文田VAU RESIDENCE示範單位登場！兩房388呎有咩賣點？
示範單位
16:58 2021/06/09
2:51
【示範單位】巴芬道9號Belfran Peak頂層三複式有幾正？
示範單位
09:00 2021/06/06
1:01
【示範單位】屯門御海灣II避風塘海景2房 間隔實用
示範單位
12:00 2021/05/30
