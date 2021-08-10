將於3秒後播放下一段影片
【新盤全面睇】唔駛500萬住近濕地公園！Wetland Seasons Bay第1期首張價單折實呎價1.23萬起

天水圍濕地公園路新盤Wetland Seasons Bay第1期價單上載，折實樓價455.06萬至1,124.73萬元，折實呎價1.23萬至1.82萬元。

https://ps.hket.com/article/3027815

新盤全面睇
今日 18:09
播放中
1:11
新盤全面睇
今日 18:09
1:39
【新盤全面睇】Wetland Seasons Bay登場 了解天水圍最新發展
新盤全面睇
今日 11:10
1:52
【新盤全面睇】信和華置加碼送樓 價值1200萬凱滙1房曝光
新盤全面睇
16:55 2021/08/09
1:03
【新盤全面睇】Wetland Seasons Bay航拍最新環境
新盤全面睇
12:00 2021/08/07
0:56
【新盤全面睇】薈藍價單1號最平388.8萬起 折實呎價最貴2.24萬
新盤全面睇
18:53 2021/08/05
4:44
【新盤全面睇】Wetland Seasons Bay第1期戶型多元化 親近濕地公園
新盤全面睇
18:13 2021/08/05
4:24
【新盤全面睇】薈藍主打細單位 投資潛力有幾高？
新盤全面睇
14:29 2021/08/05
0:49
【新盤全面睇】青衣薈藍航拍最新環境
新盤全面睇
12:00 2021/07/31
4:57
【新盤全面睇】屯門畔海鄰近熱門自然景點 享受悠然度假生活
新盤全面睇
11:28 2021/07/28
0:55
【新盤全面睇】上嵐價單曝光！1房入場450萬起 進駐屯門景秀里
新盤全面睇
12:00 2021/07/24
1:06
【新盤全面睇】何文田芳菲首批30伙 折實價錢680萬起
新盤全面睇
15:59 2021/07/22
2:19
【新盤全面睇】上環新盤HOLLYWOOD HILL 前身為服務式住宅
新盤全面睇
17:22 2021/07/21
3:49
【新盤全面睇】何文田芳菲生活繁花盛放 兼享名校網
新盤全面睇
19:30 2021/07/20
3:24
【新盤全面睇】屯門上嵐清一色1房 上車投資皆宜 感受多采生活
新盤全面睇
12:00 2021/07/17
3:33
【新盤全面睇】沙田豪宅新盤 畢架‧金峰戶戶逾千呎
新盤全面睇
19:30 2021/07/13
0:42
【新盤全面睇】屯門上嵐航拍最新環境
新盤全面睇
12:00 2021/07/10
3:25
【新盤全面睇】啟德跑道區頭炮新盤 維港1號逾千伙矚目登場
新盤全面睇
12:00 2021/07/03
1:05
【新盤全面睇】黃竹坑站揚海涉600伙 主打2房及3房
新盤全面睇
18:04 2021/06/29
0:58
【新盤全面睇】建灝地產屯門新盤上嵐 112伙1房單位 最快7月推售
新盤全面睇
17:14 2021/06/28
0:43
【新盤全面睇】啟德跑道區維港1號航拍最新環境
新盤全面睇
12:00 2021/06/26
