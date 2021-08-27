將於3秒後播放下一段影片
取消 立即播放
直播經已結束 節目重温將稍後更新
直播即將開始 請稍等片刻
×
直播中
【iM人物專訪】疫情放緩就業情況好轉 恒生大學校長何順文：多方面協助學生找工作

#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

 

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+ 

 

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

 

記者 : 陳詠妍

iM人物專訪
今日 22:00
播放中
5:30
【iM人物專訪】疫情放緩就業情況好轉 恒生大學校長何順文：多方面協助學生找工作
iM人物專訪
今日 22:00
【iM人物專訪】疫情放緩就業情況好轉 恒生大學校長何順文：多方面協助學生找工作
4:01
【iM人物專訪】20歲大學生教出40位5＊考生 疫情轉戰網上教學 未來推出全新補習模式
iM人物專訪
22:05 2021/08/26
【iM人物專訪】20歲大學生教出40位5＊考生 疫情轉戰網上教學 未來推出全新補習模式
6:39
【iM人物專訪】粉絲為偶像一擲千金 廣告業界紅人拆解MIRROR現象
iM人物專訪
21:50 2021/08/12
【iM人物專訪】粉絲為偶像一擲千金 廣告業界紅人拆解MIRROR現象
4:02
【iM人物專訪】內地教育市場現缺口 遵理力薦攻大灣區市場
iM人物專訪
22:00 2021/08/06
【iM人物專訪】內地教育市場現缺口 遵理力薦攻大灣區市場
2:01
【iM人物專訪】大灣區教育產業前景無限 港人送子女到內地讀書成趨勢
iM人物專訪
21:45 2021/08/06
【iM人物專訪】大灣區教育產業前景無限 港人送子女到內地讀書成趨勢
2:50
【iM人物專訪】 創業不要想太多 有機會就去做
iM人物專訪
21:45 2021/07/30
【iM人物專訪】 創業不要想太多 有機會就去做
5:46
【iM人物專訪】為瘦身學泰拳 溫傑從打拳中悟出投資心法
iM人物專訪
22:00 2021/07/22
【iM人物專訪】為瘦身學泰拳 溫傑從打拳中悟出投資心法
2:10
【iM人物專訪】美聯集團黃建業：樓市升勢銳不可擋
iM人物專訪
21:45 2021/07/08
【iM人物專訪】美聯集團黃建業：樓市升勢銳不可擋
3:34
【iM人物專訪】暑假黃金檔期將至 各方搶攻消費券機遇
iM人物專訪
22:00 2021/07/01
【iM人物專訪】暑假黃金檔期將至 各方搶攻消費券機遇
5:10
【iM人物專訪】編程成未來世界共同語言 掌握穫更多機遇
iM人物專訪
21:45 2021/07/01
【iM人物專訪】編程成未來世界共同語言 掌握穫更多機遇
3:23
【iM人物專訪】電動車必成未來趨勢 充電站供應量成普及關鍵
iM人物專訪
22:30 2021/06/24
【iM人物專訪】電動車必成未來趨勢 充電站供應量成普及關鍵
4:01
【iM人物專訪】 信和置業：中速充電器能滿足大眾需求
iM人物專訪
22:00 2021/06/24
【iM人物專訪】 信和置業：中速充電器能滿足大眾需求
3:28
【iM人物專訪】數碼港在國際創科中心扮演哪個角色？
iM人物專訪
22:00 2021/06/17
【iM人物專訪】數碼港在國際創科中心扮演哪個角色？
3:01
【iM人物專訪】跨境理財通如箭在弦 如何令香港金融業帶來翻天覆地變化?
iM人物專訪
20:30 2021/06/11
【iM人物專訪】跨境理財通如箭在弦 如何令香港金融業帶來翻天覆地變化?
1:25
【iM人物專訪】80後電訊工程判頭半途出家做地產代理 月入高達6位數字 上月成功做業主買旺角新盤
iM人物專訪
21:07 2021/06/03
【iM人物專訪】80後電訊工程判頭半途出家做地產代理 月入高達6位數字 上月成功做業主買旺角新盤
2:56
【iM人物專訪】買樓防「中伏」 資深地產經紀教你上車注意事項
iM人物專訪
20:51 2021/06/03
【iM人物專訪】買樓防「中伏」 資深地產經紀教你上車注意事項
2:26
【iM人物專訪】前港姐冠軍張嘉兒身兼多職 逆市下創業搞網店
iM人物專訪
00:00 2021/06/01
【iM人物專訪】前港姐冠軍張嘉兒身兼多職 逆市下創業搞網店
1:56
【iM人物專訪】星之子陳易希：創業並不困難 但守業卻不容易
iM人物專訪
19:30 2021/05/19
【iM人物專訪】星之子陳易希：創業並不困難 但守業卻不容易
2:51
【iM人物專訪】瑜珈老師Tina: 甚麼是Doga？
iM人物專訪
21:03 2021/04/29
【iM人物專訪】瑜珈老師Tina: 甚麼是Doga？
1:40
【iM人物專訪】5G時代來臨 數據中心前景無可限量
iM人物專訪
20:18 2021/04/22
【iM人物專訪】5G時代來臨 數據中心前景無可限量