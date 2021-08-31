將於3秒後播放下一段影片
取消 立即播放
直播經已結束 節目重温將稍後更新
直播即將開始 請稍等片刻
×
直播中
【iM會客室】國策轉投硬科技？ 收益策略同樣提供出路

#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+ 
#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

iM會客室
今日 17:15
播放中
79:44
【iM會客室】國策轉投硬科技？ 收益策略同樣提供出路
iM會客室
今日 17:15
【iM會客室】國策轉投硬科技？ 收益策略同樣提供出路
43:26
【iM會客室】恒指反彈望25800 捕捉轉勢股
iM會客室
17:29 2021/08/24
【iM會客室】恒指反彈望25800 捕捉轉勢股
76:58
【iM會客室】政策市短期難捉摸 放眼長線或能釣大魚
iM會客室
18:31 2021/08/17
【iM會客室】政策市短期難捉摸 放眼長線或能釣大魚
30:06
【iM會客室】甚麼政策股才是避風塘？
iM會客室
17:18 2021/08/10
【iM會客室】甚麼政策股才是避風塘？
65:10
【iM會客室】監管加劇股市跌崩 亞洲半導體成定海神針
iM會客室
18:12 2021/08/03
【iM會客室】監管加劇股市跌崩 亞洲半導體成定海神針
55:30
【iM會客室】恒指2000點洗倉後 25000會否再失守
iM會客室
17:17 2021/07/27
【iM會客室】恒指2000點洗倉後 25000會否再失守
37:00
【iM會客室】27000點 能否一守？
iM會客室
17:27 2021/07/20
【iM會客室】27000點 能否一守？
55:28
【iM會客室】恒指復見28000點 係反彈定轉勢？
iM會客室
17:24 2021/07/13
【iM會客室】恒指復見28000點 係反彈定轉勢？
70:50
【iM會客室】北水猛掟貨 撈底搏唔過
iM會客室
17:36 2021/07/06
【iM會客室】北水猛掟貨 撈底搏唔過
52:49
【iM會客室】港股半年結 會否反高潮？
iM會客室
17:28 2021/06/29
【iM會客室】港股半年結 會否反高潮？
64:47
【iM會客室 青姐X沈大師】通脹殺到 成手貨點算好？
iM會客室
17:29 2021/06/22
【iM會客室 青姐X沈大師】通脹殺到 成手貨點算好？
75:33
【iM會客室】突破悶市浮沉 要放眼收息還是主題增長？
iM會客室
17:00 2021/06/15
【iM會客室】突破悶市浮沉 要放眼收息還是主題增長？
56:48
【iM會客室】買股定買樓
iM會客室
17:30 2021/06/08
【iM會客室】買股定買樓
91:23
【iM會客室】跌市無改長綫增長前景 新經濟撈底如何部署
iM會客室
17:30 2021/06/01
【iM會客室】跌市無改長綫增長前景 新經濟撈底如何部署
47:02
【iM會客室】比特幣急跌後 市場恐慌嗎？
iM會客室
17:20 2021/05/25
【iM會客室】比特幣急跌後 市場恐慌嗎？
71:14
【iM會客室】新舊經濟輪替 全天候平衡組合部署
iM會客室
17:30 2021/05/18
【iM會客室】新舊經濟輪替 全天候平衡組合部署
68:02
【iM會客室】詩唔可以亂吟 股唔可以亂炒
iM會客室
17:18 2021/05/11
【iM會客室】詩唔可以亂吟 股唔可以亂炒
7:31
【iM 會客室】鄭家華:無成交不等於無波幅 港股後市點睇？
iM會客室
17:25 2021/05/04
【iM 會客室】鄭家華:無成交不等於無波幅 港股後市點睇？