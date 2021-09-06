將於3秒後播放下一段影片
【青姐話】憧憬阿爺送大禮 奈何成交太失禮

#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+ 
#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

【青姐話】憧憬阿爺送大禮 奈何成交太失禮
【青姐話】憧憬阿爺送大禮 奈何成交太失禮
55:30
【青姐話】風向好飄忽 科網頭耷耷
【青姐話】風向好飄忽 科網頭耷耷
68:08
【青姐話】市況難捉摸 奇葩選擇多
【青姐話】市況難捉摸 奇葩選擇多
66:33
【青姐話】政策管不完 隨時搭沉船
【青姐話】政策管不完 隨時搭沉船
61:14
【青姐話】政策輪流質 點至走得甩？
【青姐話】政策輪流質 點至走得甩？
68:13
富元證券特約 【青姐話】七絕Overdone 八月搏翻身？
富元證券特約 【青姐話】七絕Overdone 八月搏翻身？
41:08
富元證券特約【青姐話】黑色星期一 阿爺猛咁質
富元證券特約【青姐話】黑色星期一 阿爺猛咁質
60:31
富元證券特約 【青姐話】山雨欲來風滿樓 淡友攻勢堅定流？
富元證券特約 【青姐話】山雨欲來風滿樓 淡友攻勢堅定流？
79:54
富元證券特約 【青姐話】個市唔對路 究竟乜套路？
富元證券特約 【青姐話】個市唔對路 究竟乜套路？
66:50
富元證券特約 【青姐話】A股行得番 港股唔太 Down
富元證券特約 【青姐話】A股行得番 港股唔太 Down
62:57
【青姐話】風水輪流轉 應強未強之選
【青姐話】風水輪流轉 應強未強之選
46:24
【青姐話】路遙知馬力 跌市顯價值
【青姐話】路遙知馬力 跌市顯價值
71:13
【青姐話】通脹猛於虎 慘豬科技股
【青姐話】通脹猛於虎 慘豬科技股
64:23
【青姐話】六月怕飛霜 冇貨沽更傷
【青姐話】六月怕飛霜 冇貨沽更傷
55:34
【青姐話】五不窮 六未絕
【青姐話】五不窮 六未絕
68:57
【青姐話】短炒題材多 小賭笑呵呵
【青姐話】短炒題材多 小賭笑呵呵
64:20
【青姐話】山雨似欲來 千祈咪發呆
【青姐話】山雨似欲來 千祈咪發呆