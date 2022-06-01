將於3秒後播放下一段影片
取消 立即播放
直播經已結束 節目重温將稍後更新
直播即將開始 請稍等片刻
×
直播中
【iM人物專訪】揭開中資龍頭科網股阿里巴巴神秘面紗 香港區員工究竟有甚麼福利

#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription


記者: 陳詠妍

 

職場文化 雲端 員工福利 基金 阿里雲 Team Building 畢業 創業 市場營銷 阿里巴巴
iM人物專訪
21:10 2022/06/01
詳情
×

【iM人物專訪】揭開中資龍頭科網股阿里巴巴神秘面紗 香港區員工究竟有甚麼福利

#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription


記者: 陳詠妍

 

播放中
5:51
【iM人物專訪】揭開中資龍頭科網股阿里巴巴神秘面紗 香港區員工究竟有甚麼福利
iM人物專訪
21:10 2022/06/01
【iM人物專訪】揭開中資龍頭科網股阿里巴巴神秘面紗 香港區員工究竟有甚麼福利
3:20
【iM人物專訪】虛實支付平台一體化 支付供應商助商家拓展業務
iM人物專訪
21:54 2022/05/20
【iM人物專訪】虛實支付平台一體化 支付供應商助商家拓展業務
2:35
【iM人物專訪】港女生承傳家族定制 牽日本伊勢丹來港締造歡樂
iM人物專訪
17:00 2022/05/20
【iM人物專訪】港女生承傳家族定制 牽日本伊勢丹來港締造歡樂
3:21
【iM人物專訪】第二代掌舵人帶領超力越過50周年
iM人物專訪
15:43 2022/04/22
【iM人物專訪】第二代掌舵人帶領超力越過50周年
5:01
【iM人物專訪】「前財爺」曾俊華追上潮流推NFT 助香港年輕人圓初創夢
iM人物專訪
23:00 2022/04/15
【iM人物專訪】「前財爺」曾俊華追上潮流推NFT 助香港年輕人圓初創夢
2:57
【iM人物專訪】疫下銷售不跌反漲 周生生3大策略轉攻年輕客源
iM人物專訪
21:42 2022/04/15
【iM人物專訪】疫下銷售不跌反漲 周生生3大策略轉攻年輕客源
4:07
【iM人物專訪】今年市場機會分散 港股A股有所復甦
iM人物專訪
23:00 2022/03/18
【iM人物專訪】今年市場機會分散 港股A股有所復甦
3:48
【iM人物專訪】漁民之子轉型上網賣海鮮 拓展漁業新方向
iM人物專訪
23:00 2022/03/11
【iM人物專訪】漁民之子轉型上網賣海鮮 拓展漁業新方向
4:03
【iM人物專訪】每位新娘都是「千金」 全港首創一手金飾出租服務
iM人物專訪
21:54 2022/03/11
【iM人物專訪】每位新娘都是「千金」 全港首創一手金飾出租服務
4:22
【iM人物專訪】專訪康子妮 由零開始勇闖保險業
iM人物專訪
21:47 2022/03/11
【iM人物專訪】專訪康子妮 由零開始勇闖保險業
5:11
【iM人物專訪】Green Monday楊大偉10年間無間斷宣揚綠色食物文化 見證香港植物肉市場速發展
iM人物專訪
23:00 2022/02/25
【iM人物專訪】Green Monday楊大偉10年間無間斷宣揚綠色食物文化 見證香港植物肉市場速發展
1:55
【iM人物專訪】本港初創自家研發植物肉 主打中式市場
iM人物專訪
21:49 2022/02/25
【iM人物專訪】本港初創自家研發植物肉 主打中式市場
4:42
【iM人物專訪】90後「月光族」創廣東話理財Apps
iM人物專訪
23:00 2022/02/11
【iM人物專訪】90後「月光族」創廣東話理財Apps
2:20
【iM人物專訪】「蟲草大王」陳恩德推寵物NFT顛覆固有玩法
iM人物專訪
21:50 2022/02/11
【iM人物專訪】「蟲草大王」陳恩德推寵物NFT顛覆固有玩法
1:39
【iM人物專訪】社企都可以有錢賺 「社企軍師」黃光耀助企業踏上升級轉型之路
iM人物專訪
21:49 2022/02/11
【iM人物專訪】社企都可以有錢賺 「社企軍師」黃光耀助企業踏上升級轉型之路
3:20
【iM人物專訪】術數家蔣匡文：樓市虎年走勢一般 二手樓將現減價潮
iM人物專訪
23:20 2022/02/04
【iM人物專訪】術數家蔣匡文：樓市虎年走勢一般 二手樓將現減價潮
4:11
【iM人物專訪】術數家蔣匡文：虎年香港面臨大變之始 疫情仍起伏 股市3月至5月最波動
iM人物專訪
23:00 2022/02/04
【iM人物專訪】術數家蔣匡文：虎年香港面臨大變之始 疫情仍起伏 股市3月至5月最波動
5:56
【iM人物專訪】二手時裝扭轉時尚污染 明智消費成商機
iM人物專訪
21:35 2022/01/28
【iM人物專訪】二手時裝扭轉時尚污染 明智消費成商機
4:59
【iM人物專訪】NFT價值何在？未來潛力又如何？
iM人物專訪
21:52 2022/01/21
【iM人物專訪】NFT價值何在？未來潛力又如何？
6:17
【iM人物專訪】實時測出學生學習狀況 EdTech初創盼推動自主學習
iM人物專訪
21:57 2022/01/14
【iM人物專訪】實時測出學生學習狀況 EdTech初創盼推動自主學習