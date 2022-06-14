【ET個股推介】中國石油股份 （00857）

今日ET個股推介－中國石油股份 （00857）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3275812
立即訂閱《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #中國石油股份 #857 #香港經濟日報 #HKET
今日ET個股推介－中國石油股份 （00857）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3275812
立即訂閱《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #中國石油股份 #857 #香港經濟日報 #HKET
今日ET個股推介－中國石油股份 （00857）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3275812
立即訂閱《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #中國石油股份 #857 #香港經濟日報 #HKET