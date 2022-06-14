將於3秒後播放下一段影片
取消 立即播放
直播經已結束 節目重温將稍後更新
直播即將開始 請稍等片刻
×
直播中
【ET個股推介】中國石油股份 （00857）

今日ET個股推介－中國石油股份 （00857）

足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3275812

 

立即訂閱《香港經濟日報》電子版

現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w

全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i

#港股 #股票推介 #中國石油股份 #857 #香港經濟日報 #HKET

 

ET個股推介
今日 11:00
詳情
×

【ET個股推介】中國石油股份 （00857）

今日ET個股推介－中國石油股份 （00857）

足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3275812

 

立即訂閱《香港經濟日報》電子版

現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w

全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i

#港股 #股票推介 #中國石油股份 #857 #香港經濟日報 #HKET

 

播放中
1:37
【ET個股推介】中國石油股份 （00857）
ET個股推介
今日 11:00
【ET個股推介】中國石油股份 （00857）
1:54
【ET個股推介】港交所（00388）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/06/10
【ET個股推介】港交所（00388）
1:37
【ET個股推介】眾安在綫 （06060）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/06/09
【ET個股推介】眾安在綫 （06060）
2:01
【ET個股推介】中銀香港（02388）
ET個股推介
10:57 2022/06/08
【ET個股推介】中銀香港（02388）
1:38
【ET個股推介】同程旅行（00780）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/06/07
【ET個股推介】同程旅行（00780）
1:37
【ET個股推介】華潤電力 （00836）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/06/02
【ET個股推介】華潤電力 （00836）
2:06
【ET個股推介】阿里巴巴（09988）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/06/01
【ET個股推介】阿里巴巴（09988）
2:06
【ET個股推介】海爾智家（06690）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/31
【ET個股推介】海爾智家（06690）
1:29
【ET個股推介】中石油（00857）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/27
【ET個股推介】中石油（00857）
1:31
【ET個股推介】中升（00881）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/26
【ET個股推介】中升（00881）
2:15
【ET個股推介】海豐國際（01308）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/25
【ET個股推介】海豐國際（01308）
2:00
【ET個股推介】中煤（01898）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/24
【ET個股推介】中煤（01898）
1:52
【ET個股推介】龍湖（00960）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/20
【ET個股推介】龍湖（00960）
1:38
【ET個股推介】華能國際電力（00902）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/19
【ET個股推介】華能國際電力（00902）
1:53
【ET個股推介】美團（03690）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/18
【ET個股推介】美團（03690）
1:53
【ET個股推介】吉利（00175）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/17
【ET個股推介】吉利（00175）
1:48
【ET個股推介】百威亞太（01876）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/13
【ET個股推介】百威亞太（01876）
1:38
【ET個股推介】農夫山泉（09633）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/12
【ET個股推介】農夫山泉（09633）
2:38
【ET個股推介】聯想（00992）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/11
【ET個股推介】聯想（00992）
1:40
【ET個股推介】中銀香港（02388）
ET個股推介
11:00 2022/05/10
【ET個股推介】中銀香港（02388）