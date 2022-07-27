將於3秒後播放下一段影片
取消 立即播放
直播經已結束 節目重温將稍後更新
直播即將開始 請稍等片刻
×
直播中
【iM會客室】港股陷僵局 美國加息後最新部署

#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

恒生指數 股票
iM會客室
直播
今日 17:26
詳情
×

【iM會客室】港股陷僵局 美國加息後最新部署

#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

播放中
【iM會客室】港股陷僵局 美國加息後最新部署
iM會客室
今日 17:26
【iM會客室】港股陷僵局 美國加息後最新部署
58:11
【iM會客室】港股未過危險期 下半年最差或見16800？
iM會客室
17:20 2022/07/20
【iM會客室】港股未過危險期 下半年最差或見16800？
56:37
【iM會客室】7月市況會否終極一跌 安心板塊有乜選擇？
iM會客室
17:35 2022/07/13
【iM會客室】7月市況會否終極一跌 安心板塊有乜選擇？
58:52
【iM會客室】恒指下半年目標25000 8大心水推介股
iM會客室
17:24 2022/07/06
【iM會客室】恒指下半年目標25000 8大心水推介股
51:52
【iM會客室】騰訊大股東減持 科技股轉跌開始？
iM會客室
17:25 2022/06/29
【iM會客室】騰訊大股東減持 科技股轉跌開始？
60:15
【iM會客室】恒指險守21000 電動車股追得過？
iM會客室
17:21 2022/06/22
【iM會客室】恒指險守21000 電動車股追得過？
57:30
【iM會客室】加息後港股部署 短炒「均值回歸」概念
iM會客室
17:25 2022/06/15
【iM會客室】加息後港股部署 短炒「均值回歸」概念
51:02
【iM會客室】恒指破22000部署 科技股強勢點揀？
iM會客室
17:38 2022/06/08
【iM會客室】恒指破22000部署 科技股強勢點揀？
59:36
【iM會客室】5月「理財月」: 「退休理財」
iM會客室
19:43 2022/05/31
【iM會客室】5月「理財月」: 「退休理財」
57:31
【iM會客室】中概科網業績點評 6月殘股仍能翻身？
iM會客室
17:29 2022/05/27
【iM會客室】中概科網業績點評 6月殘股仍能翻身？
58:37
【iM會客室】5月「理財月」: 「智能投資入門」
iM會客室
18:41 2022/05/24
【iM會客室】5月「理財月」: 「智能投資入門」
54:35
【iM會客室】重振網路經濟 抖音鋪路上市
iM會客室
17:34 2022/05/20
【iM會客室】重振網路經濟 抖音鋪路上市
67:18
【iM會客室】5月「理財月」: 「MPF短中長綫部署」
iM會客室
18:53 2022/05/17
【iM會客室】5月「理財月」: 「MPF短中長綫部署」
63:47
【iM會客室】五窮月是否已見底 有乜板塊率先搏彈
iM會客室
17:25 2022/05/13
【iM會客室】五窮月是否已見底 有乜板塊率先搏彈
69:11
【iM會客室】5月「理財月」: 「年輕人理財」
iM會客室
18:50 2022/05/10
【iM會客室】5月「理財月」: 「年輕人理財」
57:11
【iM會客室】美國收緊又話反映咗 日日上落千點點算好
iM會客室
17:25 2022/05/06
【iM會客室】美國收緊又話反映咗 日日上落千點點算好
60:56
【iM會客室】5月「理財月」「強積金全面睇」
iM會客室
18:43 2022/05/03
【iM會客室】5月「理財月」「強積金全面睇」
53:10
【iM會客室】港股5月可翻身？或維持彈散局面
iM會客室
17:36 2022/04/29
【iM會客室】港股5月可翻身？或維持彈散局面
67:47
2022樓市投資策略、啟德東九龍潛力高？
iM會客室
16:54 2022/04/26
2022樓市投資策略、啟德東九龍潛力高？
47:48
【iM會客室】香港人香港股 齊齊 V形反彈？
iM會客室
17:54 2022/04/22
【iM會客室】香港人香港股 齊齊 V形反彈？