【青姐話】港股能有幾多愁？ 跟紅頂白穩字當頭

恒生指數 股票
青姐話
直播
今日 17:36
【青姐話】港股能有幾多愁？ 跟紅頂白穩字當頭
40:01
【青姐話】結餘快清零 定存最有型
青姐話
17:37 2022/10/03
【青姐話】結餘快清零 定存最有型
74:09
【青姐話】求Call不得 求Put不能 我們都是燈神
青姐話
17:25 2022/09/26
【青姐話】求Call不得 求Put不能 我們都是燈神
86:11
【青姐話】重心再下移 止蝕恐太遲
青姐話
17:35 2022/09/19
【青姐話】重心再下移 止蝕恐太遲
71:08
【青姐話】大淡好收尾 淡倉話之你
青姐話
17:31 2022/09/05
【青姐話】大淡好收尾 淡倉話之你
46:24
【青姐話】港股似強仍弱 最忌冇米落鑊
青姐話
17:30 2022/08/29
【青姐話】港股似強仍弱 最忌冇米落鑊
46:31
【青姐話】搞搞震冇幫襯 低成交好冇癮
青姐話
17:50 2022/08/22
【青姐話】搞搞震冇幫襯 低成交好冇癮
46:18
【青姐話】升唔上又跌唔落 利淡盡出是利好？
青姐話
17:55 2022/08/15
【青姐話】升唔上又跌唔落 利淡盡出是利好？
48:19
【青姐話】表面冇方向 資金露洋相
青姐話
17:35 2022/08/08
【青姐話】表面冇方向 資金露洋相
49:41
【青姐話】睇業績、聽消息 欠靈活、難搵食
青姐話
17:52 2022/08/01
【青姐話】睇業績、聽消息 欠靈活、難搵食
62:18
【青姐話】靜市何時了 指數落多少？
青姐話
17:51 2022/07/25
【青姐話】靜市何時了 指數落多少？
43:35
【青姐話】唔殘唔彈 似有期盼
青姐話
17:53 2022/07/18
【青姐話】唔殘唔彈 似有期盼
74:19
【青姐話】美重鎚加息 淡友好招積 撈底考膽色
青姐話
17:54 2022/07/11
【青姐話】美重鎚加息 淡友好招積 撈底考膽色
60:02
【青姐話】向上游 唔使愁
青姐話
17:38 2022/07/04
【青姐話】向上游 唔使愁
62:52
【青姐話】兩手準備慶回歸 唔怕先高怕後低
青姐話
17:31 2022/06/27
【青姐話】兩手準備慶回歸 唔怕先高怕後低
56:46
【青姐話】風水輪流轉 久旱逢甘露
青姐話
17:38 2022/06/20
【青姐話】風水輪流轉 久旱逢甘露
52:39
【青姐話】半生不死 等待沖喜
青姐話
17:43 2022/06/13
【青姐話】半生不死 等待沖喜
66:45
【青姐話】進入半年結 淡友竭一竭
青姐話
17:48 2022/06/06
【青姐話】進入半年結 淡友竭一竭
71:05
【青姐話】久旱逢甘露 邊瓣最正路？
青姐話
17:49 2022/05/30
【青姐話】久旱逢甘露 邊瓣最正路？
44:45
【青姐話】國策愛理不理 港股半生不死
青姐話
17:45 2022/05/23
【青姐話】國策愛理不理 港股半生不死