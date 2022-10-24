【ET一周開倉】 匯控（00005 ）、 粵海投資 （00270）

今日ET一周開倉
匯控（00005 ）、 粵海投資 （00270）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3381941
立即訂閱 《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #匯控 #5 #粵海投資 #270 #香港經濟日報 #HKET
今日ET一周開倉
匯控（00005 ）、 粵海投資 （00270）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3381941
立即訂閱 《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #匯控 #5 #粵海投資 #270 #香港經濟日報 #HKET
今日ET一周開倉
匯控（00005 ）、 粵海投資 （00270）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3381941
立即訂閱 《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #匯控 #5 #粵海投資 #270 #香港經濟日報 #HKET