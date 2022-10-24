將於3秒後播放下一段影片
【ET一周開倉】 匯控（00005 ）、 粵海投資 （00270）

今日ET一周開倉

匯控（00005 ）、 粵海投資 （00270）

足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3381941

 

今日 11:00
【ET一周開倉】 匯控（00005 ）、 粵海投資 （00270）
4:07
Chanel金球款成A貨商目標 專家教路 一秘技即知手袋真定假
Chanel金球款成A貨商目標 專家教路 一秘技即知手袋真定假
3:02
【ET一周開倉】 九倉置業 （01997 ）、 中電信 （00728）
【ET一周開倉】 九倉置業 （01997 ）、 中電信 （00728）
3:35
【iM人物專訪】瑞銀廖啟華「二十大」新能源政策 圍繞4大方向
【iM人物專訪】瑞銀廖啟華「二十大」新能源政策 圍繞4大方向
3:34
【0+3遊日】日本開放自由行　血拼想用信用卡兼賺里數　幾多魔鬼細節你要知？
【0+3遊日】日本開放自由行　血拼想用信用卡兼賺里數　幾多魔鬼細節你要知？
3:33
【ET一周開倉】 兗礦能源（01171 ）、 京東 （09618 ）
【ET一周開倉】 兗礦能源（01171 ）、 京東 （09618 ）
5:56
【品味投資】專家：勞力士QC再厲害　全新錶都會有瑕疵！ 鐘錶行點樣把關確保品質？
【品味投資】專家：勞力士QC再厲害　全新錶都會有瑕疵！ 鐘錶行點樣把關確保品質？
4:00
【ET一周開倉】 攜程 （09961）、 銀娛（00027）
【ET一周開倉】 攜程 （09961）、 銀娛（00027）
3:05
【iM人物專訪】第四季樓價跌勢更急 花旗楊海全：明年中樓價有望見底
【iM人物專訪】第四季樓價跌勢更急 花旗楊海全：明年中樓價有望見底
2:27
【iM人物專訪】把握時機買優質物業 湯文亮︰由通關日計　樓價3個月升5%
【iM人物專訪】把握時機買優質物業 湯文亮︰由通關日計　樓價3個月升5%
48:14
【iM Cafe】恒指跌完再跌 入貨要等二十大？
【iM Cafe】恒指跌完再跌 入貨要等二十大？
3:03
想做個定存要先有800萬？帶你尋找低門檻3厘定存 仲可以隨時提早攞錢!
想做個定存要先有800萬？帶你尋找低門檻3厘定存 仲可以隨時提早攞錢!
2:43
【ET一周開倉】美團（03690）、太古 A（00019）
【ET一周開倉】美團（03690）、太古 A（00019）
4:17
英女王硬幣竟開價50萬？！專家斥海鮮價　50、60年代「斗零」最值錢
英女王硬幣竟開價50萬？！專家斥海鮮價　50、60年代「斗零」最值錢
4:43
【ET一周開倉】 領展（00823）、 潤啤（00291） 、Netflix（NFLX）
【ET一周開倉】 領展（00823）、 潤啤（00291） 、Netflix（NFLX）
3:30
【iM人物專訪】「二十大」確定中央領導班子 助消除市場不確定性
【iM人物專訪】「二十大」確定中央領導班子 助消除市場不確定性
2:03
iPhone 14 Pro Max新色開箱 實測新鏡頭組合拍攝效果
iPhone 14 Pro Max新色開箱 實測新鏡頭組合拍攝效果
3:00
【iPhone 14攻略】嚴選出機優惠　即睇點慳1,200元　只需$5,699入手iPhone 14！
【iPhone 14攻略】嚴選出機優惠　即睇點慳1,200元　只需$5,699入手iPhone 14！
3:45
【iM人物專訪】第四季增持港美股 恒指年底目標看23810
【iM人物專訪】第四季增持港美股 恒指年底目標看23810
3:14
【MPF】入職收到強積金表格點填好？只需一個網站、一張紙 化身MPF專家
【MPF】入職收到強積金表格點填好？只需一個網站、一張紙 化身MPF專家