【ET一周開倉】 周大福（01929 ）、 中國移動 （00941）

今日ET一周開倉
周大福（01929 ）、 中國移動 （00941）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3387522
立即訂閱 《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #周大福 #1929 #中國移動 #941 #香港經濟日報 #HKET
今日ET一周開倉
周大福（01929 ）、 中國移動 （00941）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3387522
立即訂閱 《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #周大福 #1929 #中國移動 #941 #香港經濟日報 #HKET
今日ET一周開倉
周大福（01929 ）、 中國移動 （00941）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3387522
立即訂閱 《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #周大福 #1929 #中國移動 #941 #香港經濟日報 #HKET