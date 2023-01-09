將於3秒後播放下一段影片
【青姐話】有貨又點？冇貨又點？

青姐話
今日 17:40
青姐話
今日 17:40
62:07
【青姐話】聖誕鐘 Dos & Don'ts
青姐話
17:44 2022/12/19
【青姐話】聖誕鐘 Dos & Don'ts
53:55
【青姐話】超級議息周 財息難兼收
青姐話
17:32 2022/12/12
【青姐話】超級議息周 財息難兼收
41:14
【青姐話】有智慧都要趁勢 逆勢操作太昂貴
青姐話
17:54 2022/12/05
【青姐話】有智慧都要趁勢 逆勢操作太昂貴
56:08
【青姐話】波幅見好收 後患在裂口
青姐話
17:40 2022/11/28
【青姐話】波幅見好收 後患在裂口
48:38
【青姐話】上落市炒波幅 贏就谷輸就縮
青姐話
17:48 2022/11/21
【青姐話】上落市炒波幅 贏就谷輸就縮
45:52
【青姐話】好友欠誠意 正是冬眠時
青姐話
17:31 2022/11/14
【青姐話】好友欠誠意 正是冬眠時
55:30
【青姐話】要跌托唔起 要升勒唔住
青姐話
17:46 2022/11/07
【青姐話】要跌托唔起 要升勒唔住
49:19
【青姐話】跌跌跌 仲有乜未跌？
青姐話
17:40 2022/10/31
【青姐話】跌跌跌 仲有乜未跌？
59:32
【青姐話】跌市莫估底 揸Cash最實際
青姐話
17:48 2022/10/24
【青姐話】跌市莫估底 揸Cash最實際
66:13
【青姐話】港股能有幾多愁？ 跟紅頂白穩字當頭
青姐話
17:36 2022/10/17
【青姐話】港股能有幾多愁？ 跟紅頂白穩字當頭
40:01
【青姐話】結餘快清零 定存最有型
青姐話
17:37 2022/10/03
【青姐話】結餘快清零 定存最有型
74:09
【青姐話】求Call不得 求Put不能 我們都是燈神
青姐話
17:25 2022/09/26
【青姐話】求Call不得 求Put不能 我們都是燈神
86:11
【青姐話】重心再下移 止蝕恐太遲
青姐話
17:35 2022/09/19
【青姐話】重心再下移 止蝕恐太遲
71:08
【青姐話】大淡好收尾 淡倉話之你
青姐話
17:31 2022/09/05
【青姐話】大淡好收尾 淡倉話之你
46:24
【青姐話】港股似強仍弱 最忌冇米落鑊
青姐話
17:30 2022/08/29
【青姐話】港股似強仍弱 最忌冇米落鑊
46:31
【青姐話】搞搞震冇幫襯 低成交好冇癮
青姐話
17:50 2022/08/22
【青姐話】搞搞震冇幫襯 低成交好冇癮
46:18
【青姐話】升唔上又跌唔落 利淡盡出是利好？
青姐話
17:55 2022/08/15
【青姐話】升唔上又跌唔落 利淡盡出是利好？
48:19
【青姐話】表面冇方向 資金露洋相
青姐話
17:35 2022/08/08
【青姐話】表面冇方向 資金露洋相
49:41
【青姐話】睇業績、聽消息 欠靈活、難搵食
青姐話
17:52 2022/08/01
【青姐話】睇業績、聽消息 欠靈活、難搵食