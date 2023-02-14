將於3秒後播放下一段影片
取消 立即播放
直播經已結束 節目重温將稍後更新
直播即將開始 請稍等片刻
×
直播中
【溫股知新】調整未完成 復常股最醒


#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

ETF 港股 美股
溫股知新
直播
今日 17:25
詳情
×

【溫股知新】調整未完成 復常股最醒


#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

播放中
【溫股知新】調整未完成 復常股最醒
溫股知新
今日 17:25
【溫股知新】調整未完成 復常股最醒
64:14
【溫股知新】港股調整睇咩位？ 分段部署我有計！
溫股知新
17:26 2023/02/07
【溫股知新】港股調整睇咩位？ 分段部署我有計！
64:23
【溫股知新】觀望議息結果 逐步減磅無錯
溫股知新
17:26 2023/01/31
【溫股知新】觀望議息結果 逐步減磅無錯
62:04
【溫股知新】恒指短期難再衝 三項部署助進攻
溫股知新
17:29 2023/01/17
【溫股知新】恒指短期難再衝 三項部署助進攻
52:15
【溫股知新】升勢放緩避不了 控制注碼最重要
溫股知新
17:27 2023/01/10
【溫股知新】升勢放緩避不了 控制注碼最重要
65:29
【溫股知新】恒指走勢高低高 部署復常勿接刀
溫股知新
17:26 2023/01/03
【溫股知新】恒指走勢高低高 部署復常勿接刀
57:24
【溫股知新】波幅漸細 明年再計
溫股知新
17:29 2022/12/20
【溫股知新】波幅漸細 明年再計
59:35
【溫股知新】大市如期趨波動 應市策略你要懂
溫股知新
17:25 2022/12/13
【溫股知新】大市如期趨波動 應市策略你要懂
63:38
【溫股知新】成功把握趨勢 減磅先考智慧
溫股知新
17:27 2022/12/06
【溫股知新】成功把握趨勢 減磅先考智慧
66:49
【溫股知新】回調如期展開 短期前景未改
溫股知新
17:26 2022/11/29
【溫股知新】回調如期展開 短期前景未改
64:27
【溫股知新】時間換空間 股票教你揀
溫股知新
17:27 2022/11/22
【溫股知新】時間換空間 股票教你揀
63:35
【溫股知新】關注經濟與業績 三大策略你要識
溫股知新
17:22 2022/11/15
【溫股知新】關注經濟與業績 三大策略你要識
64:23
【溫股知新】若有智慧 不如趁勢
溫股知新
17:25 2022/11/08
【溫股知新】若有智慧 不如趁勢
63:41
【溫股知新】港股市況好奇怪 分散布局全世界
溫股知新
17:26 2022/11/01
【溫股知新】港股市況好奇怪 分散布局全世界
61:38
【溫股知新】系統性風險上升 以守為攻先至醒
溫股知新
17:26 2022/10/25
【溫股知新】系統性風險上升 以守為攻先至醒
65:14
【溫股知新】恒指初步回穩 好股仲係難搵
溫股知新
17:26 2022/10/18
【溫股知新】恒指初步回穩 好股仲係難搵
61:24
【溫股知新】多重利淡夾擊 港股表現失色
溫股知新
17:29 2022/10/11
【溫股知新】多重利淡夾擊 港股表現失色
67:12
【溫股知新】恒指超賣待反彈 兩招部署任你揀
溫股知新
17:23 2022/09/27
【溫股知新】恒指超賣待反彈 兩招部署任你揀
66:55
【溫股知新】短線無辦法 觀望為上策
溫股知新
17:28 2022/09/20
【溫股知新】短線無辦法 觀望為上策
59:55
【溫股知新】港股預期反彈 個股仍然難揀
溫股知新
17:23 2022/09/13
【溫股知新】港股預期反彈 個股仍然難揀