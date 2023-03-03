【MONEY】Anson Lo歷暈倒後更注意健康　積極儲蓄：希望家人生活無憂

專題影片

「Money money money money money money It’s the name of the game」，相隔9個月，MIRROR成員盧瀚霆（Anson Lo）再帶來跳唱快歌《MONEY》，教主接受TOPick專訪時， 指想藉這首開心、具派對感的歌曲新歌，講述金錢不是萬能。

教主瓣數多多，相信他在2023年最需要投資的就是「自己的健康」，畢竟這也是用再多的金錢也不能買回來的。

全文：https://topick.hket.com/article/3470948/