【青姐話】形勢比人強 呢劑手尾長


#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

ETF 港股 美股
青姐話
直播
今日 17:44
【青姐話】形勢比人強 呢劑手尾長
青姐話
今日 17:44
【青姐話】形勢比人強 呢劑手尾長
52:05
【青姐話】矽銀的爆煲 市場的豪賭
青姐話
17:53 2023/03/13
【青姐話】矽銀的爆煲 市場的豪賭
56:33
【青姐話】美市開門四件事 港市兩會俾指示
青姐話
17:42 2023/03/06
【青姐話】美市開門四件事 港市兩會俾指示
44:11
【青姐話】主題大挪移 換碼遲唔遲？
青姐話
17:52 2023/02/20
【青姐話】主題大挪移 換碼遲唔遲？
54:29
【青姐話】虛火？實火？熄咗火？
青姐話
17:45 2023/02/13
【青姐話】虛火？實火？熄咗火？
43:37
【青姐話】回吐？嘔吐？
青姐話
17:42 2023/02/06
【青姐話】回吐？嘔吐？
50:38
【青姐話】港股升勢流定堅 幾個指標睇住先
青姐話
17:50 2023/01/30
【青姐話】港股升勢流定堅 幾個指標睇住先
52:07
【青姐話】一步一驚心 突破欠氣氛
青姐話
17:56 2023/01/16
【青姐話】一步一驚心 突破欠氣氛
71:32
【青姐話】有貨又點？冇貨又點？
青姐話
17:40 2023/01/09
【青姐話】有貨又點？冇貨又點？
62:07
【青姐話】聖誕鐘 Dos & Don'ts
青姐話
17:44 2022/12/19
【青姐話】聖誕鐘 Dos & Don'ts
53:55
【青姐話】超級議息周 財息難兼收
青姐話
17:32 2022/12/12
【青姐話】超級議息周 財息難兼收
41:14
【青姐話】有智慧都要趁勢 逆勢操作太昂貴
青姐話
17:54 2022/12/05
【青姐話】有智慧都要趁勢 逆勢操作太昂貴
56:08
【青姐話】波幅見好收 後患在裂口
青姐話
17:40 2022/11/28
【青姐話】波幅見好收 後患在裂口
48:38
【青姐話】上落市炒波幅 贏就谷輸就縮
青姐話
17:48 2022/11/21
【青姐話】上落市炒波幅 贏就谷輸就縮
45:52
【青姐話】好友欠誠意 正是冬眠時
青姐話
17:31 2022/11/14
【青姐話】好友欠誠意 正是冬眠時
55:30
【青姐話】要跌托唔起 要升勒唔住
青姐話
17:46 2022/11/07
【青姐話】要跌托唔起 要升勒唔住
49:19
【青姐話】跌跌跌 仲有乜未跌？
青姐話
17:40 2022/10/31
【青姐話】跌跌跌 仲有乜未跌？
59:32
【青姐話】跌市莫估底 揸Cash最實際
青姐話
17:48 2022/10/24
【青姐話】跌市莫估底 揸Cash最實際
66:13
【青姐話】港股能有幾多愁？ 跟紅頂白穩字當頭
青姐話
17:36 2022/10/17
【青姐話】港股能有幾多愁？ 跟紅頂白穩字當頭
40:01
【青姐話】結餘快清零 定存最有型
青姐話
17:37 2022/10/03
【青姐話】結餘快清零 定存最有型