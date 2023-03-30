將於3秒後播放下一段影片
【孫子市法】業績消息傳佳音 港股後市兩關鍵

00:10 恒指
00:50 美國加息
08:55 利率期貨
22:15 中國刺激經濟
24:05 9988 阿里巴巴
37:20 人民幣結算
44:30 Q&A
45:05 3320 華潤醫藥

#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

美股 貨幣政策 財政政策 港股 期貨 經濟 恒生指數 阿里巴巴 加息 利率期貨
孫子市法
今日 17:25
詳情
