【孫子市法】業績消息傳佳音 港股後市兩關鍵

00:10 恒指
00:50 美國加息
08:55 利率期貨
22:15 中國刺激經濟
24:05 9988 阿里巴巴
37:20 人民幣結算
44:30 Q&A
45:05 3320 華潤醫藥
