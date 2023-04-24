今日ET一周開倉
【ET一周開倉】】中國平安 （02318）、銀娛（00027）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3511607
立即訂閱 《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #中國平安 #2318 #銀娛 #27 #香港經濟日報 #HKET
今日ET一周開倉
【ET一周開倉】】中國平安 （02318）、銀娛（00027）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3511607
立即訂閱 《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #中國平安 #2318 #銀娛 #27 #香港經濟日報 #HKET
今日ET一周開倉
【ET一周開倉】】中國平安 （02318）、銀娛（00027）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3511607
立即訂閱 《香港經濟日報》電子版
現有用戶：https://bit.ly/3exWt8w
全新用戶：https://bit.ly/3dO818i
#港股 #股票推介 #中國平安 #2318 #銀娛 #27 #香港經濟日報 #HKET