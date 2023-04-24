將於3秒後播放下一段影片
【ET一周開倉】中國平安 （02318）、銀娛（00027）

今日ET一周開倉

【ET一周開倉】】中國平安 （02318）、銀娛（00027）

足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3511607

 

#港股 #股票推介 #中國平安 #2318 #銀娛 #27 #香港經濟日報 #HKET

銀河娛樂（00027） 中國平安（02318） 個股分析 技術分析 港股 經濟 股票 開倉
專題影片
今日 11:00
#港股 #股票推介 #中國平安 #2318 #銀娛 #27 #香港經濟日報 #HKET

今日 11:00
【ET一周開倉】中國平安 （02318）、銀娛（00027）
0:24
【ET財智Talk】美元將持續偏軟？ 亨達羅明立分析黃金及非美貨幣買賣策略
17:35 2023/04/17
【ET財智Talk】美元將持續偏軟？ 亨達羅明立分析黃金及非美貨幣買賣策略
1:33
【ET一周開倉】普拉達 （01913）
11:00 2023/04/17
【ET一周開倉】普拉達 （01913）
4:16
【iM人物專訪】家族辦公室日漸普及 科技領域成投資新主題
22:00 2023/04/14
【iM人物專訪】家族辦公室日漸普及 科技領域成投資新主題
0:25
【ET財智Talk】中國估值吸引成資金避風港？ 普徠仕梁慧君分析入市時機及值博板塊 今晚8點見
17:15 2023/04/11
【ET財智Talk】中國估值吸引成資金避風港？ 普徠仕梁慧君分析入市時機及值博板塊 今晚8點見
3:42
【ET一周開倉】九倉置業 （01997）、華潤啤酒（00291）
11:00 2023/04/11
【ET一周開倉】九倉置業 （01997）、華潤啤酒（00291）
7:10
【iM人物專訪】家族辦公室大勢所趨 成立前4大痛點要留意
22:00 2023/04/07
【iM人物專訪】家族辦公室大勢所趨 成立前4大痛點要留意
0:26
【ET財智Talk】油組突減產風險或增？ 富邦潘國光分析第二季股、債、滙、商品投資策略 今晚8點見
17:29 2023/04/03
【ET財智Talk】油組突減產風險或增？ 富邦潘國光分析第二季股、債、滙、商品投資策略 今晚8點見
3:11
【ET一周開倉】金沙中國（01928）、中石油（00857）
11:00 2023/04/03
【ET一周開倉】金沙中國（01928）、中石油（00857）
6:37
【iM人物專訪】華人富豪人數增 家族辦公室需求越趨重要
22:00 2023/03/31
【iM人物專訪】華人富豪人數增 家族辦公室需求越趨重要
4:34
【iM人物專訪】家族辦公室在港冒起 企業第三代分享管理心法
17:18 2023/03/31
【iM人物專訪】家族辦公室在港冒起 企業第三代分享管理心法
0:23
【ET財智Talk】經濟循環中如何尋找機遇？ 利達黃耀宗分析債務危機下攻守兼備的投資策略
17:30 2023/03/27
【ET財智Talk】經濟循環中如何尋找機遇？ 利達黃耀宗分析債務危機下攻守兼備的投資策略
3:06
【ET一周開倉】中國銀行 （03988）、百威亞太（01876）
11:00 2023/03/27
【ET一周開倉】中國銀行 （03988）、百威亞太（01876）
0:25
【ET財智Talk】銀行危機下港股的支持及阻力位分析 滙豐劉紹文剖析港股入市時機及板塊部署 今晚8點見
17:00 2023/03/20
【ET財智Talk】銀行危機下港股的支持及阻力位分析 滙豐劉紹文剖析港股入市時機及板塊部署 今晚8點見
3:55
【ET一周開倉】中移動(00941)、中銀航空租賃(02588)
11:00 2023/03/20
【ET一周開倉】中移動(00941)、中銀航空租賃(02588)
3:59
【iM人物專訪】矽谷銀行爆雷 美國加息周期或提早見頂？
22:00 2023/03/17
【iM人物專訪】矽谷銀行爆雷 美國加息周期或提早見頂？
0:25
【ET財智Talk】環球高息股賺息兼賺價？ 嘉信理財林長傑分析衰退及加息周期下美股選股策略
17:39 2023/03/13
【ET財智Talk】環球高息股賺息兼賺價？ 嘉信理財林長傑分析衰退及加息周期下美股選股策略
2:56
【ET一周開倉】電訊股、渣打 （2888）
11:00 2023/03/13
【ET一周開倉】電訊股、渣打 （2888）
4:30
【iM人物專訪】2023中港復甦年 長期牛市還須兩大條件
22:00 2023/03/10
【iM人物專訪】2023中港復甦年 長期牛市還須兩大條件
1:19
【財經熱搜】儲局主席放鷹　香港供樓息勢加？
03:00 2023/03/10
【財經熱搜】儲局主席放鷹　香港供樓息勢加？