將於3秒後播放下一段影片
取消 立即播放
直播經已結束 節目重温將稍後更新
直播即將開始 請稍等片刻
×
直播中
【iM會客室】救市措施遲到定無到 恒指今趟會否穿底？


#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

恒生指數 股票
iM會客室
直播
今日 17:36
詳情
×

【iM會客室】救市措施遲到定無到 恒指今趟會否穿底？


#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

播放中
【iM會客室】救市措施遲到定無到 恒指今趟會否穿底？
iM會客室
今日 17:36
【iM會客室】救市措施遲到定無到 恒指今趟會否穿底？
52:10
【iM會客室】內地重推組合拳 恒指重上19800靠科技股？
iM會客室
17:27 2023/06/14
【iM會客室】內地重推組合拳 恒指重上19800靠科技股？
53:48
【iM會客室】港股重上19000 內銀濠賭勝算高
iM會客室
17:28 2023/06/07
【iM會客室】港股重上19000 內銀濠賭勝算高
53:17
【iM會客室】港股陷技術性熊市 何時博撈底才明智？
iM會客室
17:31 2023/05/31
【iM會客室】港股陷技術性熊市 何時博撈底才明智？
45:37
【iM會客室】信心不足人幣軟 6絕月效應提前出現？
iM會客室
17:32 2023/05/24
【iM會客室】信心不足人幣軟 6絕月效應提前出現？
56:44
【iM會客室】港股試底19500 騰訊阿里能否轉乾坤？
iM會客室
17:28 2023/05/17
【iM會客室】港股試底19500 騰訊阿里能否轉乾坤？
64:32
【iM會客室】中特估強勢延續 捕捉下一板塊升浪
iM會客室
17:24 2023/05/10
【iM會客室】中特估強勢延續 捕捉下一板塊升浪
48:29
【iM會客室】成交勁縮靜待議息 滙豐業績難救港股？
iM會客室
17:28 2023/05/03
【iM會客室】成交勁縮靜待議息 滙豐業績難救港股？
50:38
【IM會客室】五窮月效應提前出現？黃金周概念股最新部署
iM會客室
17:32 2023/04/26
【IM會客室】五窮月效應提前出現？黃金周概念股最新部署
52:20
【iM會客室】港股陷悶局 跌的升不了？
iM會客室
17:35 2023/04/19
【iM會客室】港股陷悶局 跌的升不了？
46:07
【iM會客室】港股次季再穿2萬？ 新經濟電訊基建股點部署
iM會客室
17:28 2023/04/12
【iM會客室】港股次季再穿2萬？ 新經濟電訊基建股點部署
54:10
【iM會客室】阿里6大業務新定位 今年見150不是夢？
iM會客室
17:29 2023/03/29
【iM會客室】阿里6大業務新定位 今年見150不是夢？
53:01
【iM會客室】恒指再考驗18600 AT1債券衝擊已屆尾聲？
iM會客室
17:27 2023/03/22
【iM會客室】恒指再考驗18600 AT1債券衝擊已屆尾聲？
59:16
【iM會客室】港股遇上黑天鵝 是危是機是股災？
iM會客室
17:32 2023/03/15
【iM會客室】港股遇上黑天鵝 是危是機是股災？
53:56
【iM會客室】恒指2萬得而復失 揸邊個板塊可避險？
iM會客室
17:27 2023/03/08
【iM會客室】恒指2萬得而復失 揸邊個板塊可避險？
57:57
【iM會客室】港股重上20000 3月聚焦三大板塊
iM會客室
17:25 2023/03/01
【iM會客室】港股重上20000 3月聚焦三大板塊
50:57
【iM會客室】恒指下試2萬關 預算案後兩會前怎部署？
iM會客室
17:25 2023/02/22
【iM會客室】恒指下試2萬關 預算案後兩會前怎部署？
46:15
【iM會客室】恒指20800買貨未 AI ChatGPT概念熱棒點部署？
iM會客室
17:25 2023/02/08
【iM會客室】恒指20800買貨未 AI ChatGPT概念熱棒點部署？
56:35
【iM會客室】議息前遇調整 港股幾時再上車？
iM會客室
17:27 2023/02/01
【iM會客室】議息前遇調整 港股幾時再上車？
50:11
【iM會客室】虎盡甘來兩萬二 兔年紅盤博唔博
iM會客室
17:34 2023/01/18
【iM會客室】虎盡甘來兩萬二 兔年紅盤博唔博