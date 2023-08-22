將於3秒後播放下一段影片
取消 立即播放
直播經已結束 節目重温將稍後更新
直播即將開始 請稍等片刻
×
直播中
【溫股知新】四個支持位 一齊同你計


#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

溫股知新
直播
今日 17:25
詳情
×

【溫股知新】四個支持位 一齊同你計


#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

播放中
【溫股知新】四個支持位 一齊同你計
溫股知新
今日 17:25
【溫股知新】四個支持位 一齊同你計
52:14
【溫股知新】負面消息續浮現 恒指走勢有危險？
溫股知新
17:28 2023/08/15
【溫股知新】負面消息續浮現 恒指走勢有危險？
63:03
【溫股知新】期待內地政策宣布 先睇個股業績公告
溫股知新
17:27 2023/08/08
【溫股知新】期待內地政策宣布 先睇個股業績公告
62:59
【溫股知新】恒指處蜜月期？ 政策落實可期！
溫股知新
17:20 2023/08/01
【溫股知新】恒指處蜜月期？ 政策落實可期！
62:55
【溫股知新】政策重點同你數 恒指目標可達到?
溫股知新
17:23 2023/07/25
【溫股知新】政策重點同你數 恒指目標可達到?
61:20
【溫股知新】經濟前景未明朗 增持港股勿太狼
溫股知新
17:30 2023/07/18
【溫股知新】經濟前景未明朗 增持港股勿太狼
60:38
【溫股知新】企業活動有多種 股價反應各不同
溫股知新
17:33 2023/07/11
【溫股知新】企業活動有多種 股價反應各不同
68:15
【溫股知新】成功突破區間市？ 三項指標有啟示
溫股知新
17:20 2023/07/04
【溫股知新】成功突破區間市？ 三項指標有啟示
53:34
【溫股知新】大市支撐靠政策 人幣偏弱無辦法
溫股知新
17:26 2023/06/27
【溫股知新】大市支撐靠政策 人幣偏弱無辦法
65:25
【溫股知新】短期留意兩因素 潛在升幅同你數
溫股知新
17:25 2023/06/20
【溫股知新】短期留意兩因素 潛在升幅同你數
58:19
【溫股知新】內憂外患雖淡化 恒指後市有變卦
溫股知新
17:33 2023/06/06
【溫股知新】內憂外患雖淡化 恒指後市有變卦
61:58
【溫股知新】港股未見起色 繼續專注業績
溫股知新
17:26 2023/05/23
【溫股知新】港股未見起色 繼續專注業績
65:33
【溫股知新】關鍵一周好難估 繼續留意金特股
溫股知新
17:25 2023/05/16
【溫股知新】關鍵一周好難估 繼續留意金特股
62:35
【溫股知新】入市氣氛仍淡薄 睇清諗清先好搏
溫股知新
17:29 2023/05/09
【溫股知新】入市氣氛仍淡薄 睇清諗清先好搏
58:33
【溫股知新】走勢未明朗 買貨勿太狼
溫股知新
17:39 2023/05/02
【溫股知新】走勢未明朗 買貨勿太狼
60:40
【溫股知新】負面因素現 好友可以點？
溫股知新
17:30 2023/04/25
【溫股知新】負面因素現 好友可以點？
61:16
【溫股知新】內地經濟勝預期 短期後市莫太悲
溫股知新
17:28 2023/04/18
【溫股知新】內地經濟勝預期 短期後市莫太悲
65:12
【溫股知新】恒指上衝 只欠東風？
溫股知新
17:29 2023/04/11
【溫股知新】恒指上衝 只欠東風？
60:27
【溫股知新】恒指四月料向好 中線關注兩因素
溫股知新
17:25 2023/04/04
【溫股知新】恒指四月料向好 中線關注兩因素
62:06
【溫股知新】業績期做功課 唔買貴唔買錯
溫股知新
17:24 2023/03/28
【溫股知新】業績期做功課 唔買貴唔買錯