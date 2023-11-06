將於3秒後播放下一段影片
【ET一周開倉】華潤電力 （00836 ）

今日ET一周開倉

【ET一周開倉】華潤電力 （00836 ）

足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3646285

立即訂閱《香港經濟日報》電子版

https://plus.hket.com/account/subscribe?ref=iet

#港股 #股票推介 #華潤電力 #836 #香港經濟日報 #HK

華潤電力（00836） 個股分析 技術分析 港股 股票 開倉
