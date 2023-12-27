將於3秒後播放下一段影片
【ET個股推介】領展（00823）

今日ET個股推介－領展（00823）

足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3678257

立即訂閱《香港經濟日報》電子版

https://plus.hket.com/account/subscribe?ref=iet

#港股 #股票推介 #領展 #823 #香港經濟日報 #HK

領展房產基金（00823） 領展 技術分析 個股分析 港股 股票
