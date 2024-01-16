將於3秒後播放下一段影片
取消 立即播放
直播經已結束 節目重温將稍後更新
直播即將開始 請稍等片刻
×
直播中
【溫股知新】政策未見影 港股難憧憬

#iMoney網站: imoneymag.com

#iM名家股市評論: https://inews.hket.com/sran013-5/iMTV+

#iMoney訂閱計劃: http://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription

溫股知新
今日 17:25
播放中
【溫股知新】政策未見影 港股難憧憬
溫股知新
今日 17:25
【溫股知新】政策未見影 港股難憧憬
51:06
【溫股知新】壞消息圍城 恒指難上升
溫股知新
17:27 2024/01/09
【溫股知新】壞消息圍城 恒指難上升
52:28
【溫股知新】恒指弱勢未改 減息降準可待
溫股知新
17:21 2024/01/02
【溫股知新】恒指弱勢未改 減息降準可待
50:26
【溫股知新】大市弱勢未改 年結效應不再
溫股知新
17:38 2023/12/19
【溫股知新】大市弱勢未改 年結效應不再
47:57
【溫股知新】恒指補裂口 擔心未跌夠？
溫股知新
17:20 2023/12/05
【溫股知新】恒指補裂口 擔心未跌夠？
55:35
【溫股知新】大市已跌夠？只怕灰犀牛
溫股知新
17:24 2023/11/21
【溫股知新】大市已跌夠？只怕灰犀牛
57:30
【溫股知新】本周聚焦三憧憬 可惜成交唔夠勁
溫股知新
17:24 2023/11/14
【溫股知新】本周聚焦三憧憬 可惜成交唔夠勁
50:04
【溫股知新】只靠債息恐不足 權重科技要力谷
溫股知新
17:22 2023/11/07
【溫股知新】只靠債息恐不足 權重科技要力谷
51:56
【溫股知新】業績股息為重點 內銀滙控掂唔掂？
溫股知新
17:24 2023/10/31
【溫股知新】業績股息為重點 內銀滙控掂唔掂？
49:26
【溫股知新】五雷轟頂挫恒指 失守萬七續爭持
溫股知新
17:24 2023/10/24
【溫股知新】五雷轟頂挫恒指 失守萬七續爭持
46:15
【溫股知新】日升日跌無方向 利好利淡難上揚
溫股知新
17:23 2023/10/17
【溫股知新】日升日跌無方向 利好利淡難上揚
49:37
【溫股知新】港股未見方向 個股難以呈強
溫股知新
17:22 2023/10/10
【溫股知新】港股未見方向 個股難以呈強
43:58
【溫股知新】港股信心不足 還望大招盡出
溫股知新
17:27 2023/10/03
【溫股知新】港股信心不足 還望大招盡出
60:18
【溫股知新】利淡因素未解除 假期前勿太進取
溫股知新
17:24 2023/09/26
【溫股知新】利淡因素未解除 假期前勿太進取
57:48
【溫股知新】內房仍舊困擾 區間擺脫不了
溫股知新
17:28 2023/09/19
【溫股知新】內房仍舊困擾 區間擺脫不了
61:12
【溫股知新】港股望回穩 政策繼續等
溫股知新
17:26 2023/09/12
【溫股知新】港股望回穩 政策繼續等
65:37
【溫股知新】政策加快推出 經濟仍需力谷
溫股知新
17:30 2023/09/05
【溫股知新】政策加快推出 經濟仍需力谷
61:19
【溫股知新】內地出力谷 港股動力足？
溫股知新
17:22 2023/08/29
【溫股知新】內地出力谷 港股動力足？
65:42
【溫股知新】四個支持位 一齊同你計
溫股知新
17:25 2023/08/22
【溫股知新】四個支持位 一齊同你計
52:14
【溫股知新】負面消息續浮現 恒指走勢有危險？
溫股知新
17:28 2023/08/15
【溫股知新】負面消息續浮現 恒指走勢有危險？