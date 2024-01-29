×
直播中
今日ET一周開倉
【ET一周開倉】中國財險（02328）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3697399
立即訂閱《香港經濟日報》電子版
https://plus.hket.com/account/subscribe?ref=iet
#港股 #股票推介 #中國財險 #2328 #香港經濟日報 #HK
今日 11:00
今日 11:00
3:23
22:00 2024/01/26
1:56
11:00 2024/01/22
2:27
11:00 2024/01/15
4:57
22:00 2024/01/12
3:06
11:00 2024/01/08
2:22
11:00 2024/01/02
3:06
11:00 2023/12/18
2:37
22:00 2023/12/15
0:20
14:55 2023/12/11
0:20
14:54 2023/12/11
2:02
11:00 2023/12/11
0:20
18:41 2023/11/29
0:20
18:35 2023/11/29
2:33
11:00 2023/11/27
2:19
11:00 2023/11/20
2:02
11:00 2023/11/13
2:12
20:02 2023/11/10