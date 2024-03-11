×
直播中
今日ET一周開倉
【ET一周開倉】中國移動（00941）
足本版：https://video.hket.com/video/3721457
立即訂閱《香港經濟日報》電子版
https://plus.hket.com/account/subscribe?ref=iet
#港股 #股票推介 #中國移動 #941 #香港經濟日報 #HK
今日 11:00
今日 11:00
3:36
22:01 2024/03/07
1:50
11:00 2024/03/04
127:14
10:50 2024/02/28
2:04
11:00 2024/02/26
2:09
11:00 2024/02/19
4:31
12:59 2024/02/07
2:00
11:00 2024/02/05
1:31
14:39 2024/01/31
2:29
11:00 2024/01/29
3:23
22:00 2024/01/26
1:56
11:00 2024/01/22
2:27
11:00 2024/01/15
4:57
22:00 2024/01/12
3:06
11:00 2024/01/08
2:22
11:00 2024/01/02
3:06
11:00 2023/12/18
2:37
22:00 2023/12/15
0:20
14:55 2023/12/11