【青姐話】押注國九條 中特估最潮


【青姐話】押注國九條 中特估最潮
【青姐話】押注國九條 中特估最潮
50:09
【青姐話】北水再流走 港股困獸鬥
17:42 2024/03/25
【青姐話】北水再流走 港股困獸鬥
34:15
【青姐話】超級周 In & Out
18:10 2024/03/18
【青姐話】超級周 In & Out
29:01
【青姐話】未破百日綫阻力 好友難望有糊食
17:50 2024/03/11
【青姐話】未破百日綫阻力 好友難望有糊食
30:16
【青姐話】中特估 有斷估 冇痛苦
17:13 2024/03/04
【青姐話】中特估 有斷估 冇痛苦
47:05
【青姐話】樂觀地悲觀 悲觀地樂觀
18:06 2024/02/26
【青姐話】樂觀地悲觀 悲觀地樂觀
44:00
【青姐話】厄運何時了 暴力救市知多少
17:54 2024/02/05
【青姐話】厄運何時了 暴力救市知多少
20:11
【青姐話】穿底之旅人踩人 揸住資金勿手痕
17:32 2024/01/22
【青姐話】穿底之旅人踩人 揸住資金勿手痕
42:32
【青姐話】壞消息唔斷尾 港股慘遭遺棄
17:52 2024/01/15
【青姐話】壞消息唔斷尾 港股慘遭遺棄
43:45
【青姐話】港股勁甩漏 弱到冇朋友
17:43 2024/01/08
【青姐話】港股勁甩漏 弱到冇朋友
31:28
【青姐話】萬六危危乎 港股追揸沽
17:45 2023/12/18
【青姐話】萬六危危乎 港股追揸沽
34:17
【青姐話】大戶逐隻劏 股民好慌張
17:57 2023/12/04
【青姐話】大戶逐隻劏 股民好慌張
53:11
【青姐話】人仔升得番 港股彈得起
17:40 2023/11/20
【青姐話】人仔升得番 港股彈得起
49:04
【青姐話】港股未轉勢 好友須努力
17:52 2023/11/13
【青姐話】港股未轉勢 好友須努力
64:57
【青姐話】築緊底？ 再尋底？
17:44 2023/10/30
【青姐話】築緊底？ 再尋底？
40:49
【青姐話】國家隊狂泵水 港股竟敢照隊
17:41 2023/10/16
【青姐話】國家隊狂泵水 港股竟敢照隊
43:18
【青姐話】多事之秋 好淡隻揪
17:41 2023/09/25
【青姐話】多事之秋 好淡隻揪
52:58
【青姐話】有國策 有辦法？
17:54 2023/09/11
【青姐話】有國策 有辦法？
48:49
【青姐話】真升？反彈？虛火？
17:43 2023/09/04
【青姐話】真升？反彈？虛火？
59:53
【青姐話】恨鐵不成鋼 一浪低一浪
17:37 2023/08/28
【青姐話】恨鐵不成鋼 一浪低一浪